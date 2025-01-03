Before one of the biggest regular-season games of the 2024 season, the Detroit Lions defense was talking their talk, preparing for Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. And on Monday, Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold sent a shot at Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' receivers, per the Detroit Free Press.

“We’re a bad matchup for Minnesota,” rookie Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold said Monday. “We got cover guys. They got good receivers, but we got cover guys.”

The only issue with this statement is that the Lions have given up more than 30 points three times in December, avoiding this feat just once in their last four games.

Considering the amount of injuries the Lions have suffered, especially on their defense, the drop-off was expected.

However, in one of the most important games of the Lions' regular season, Arnold's comments seem fueled by emotion more than fact.

Not only have the Lions been one of the most-scored-on defenses over the past four weeks, but their ability to stop the pass has been a struggle all season long.

Throughout the 2024 regular season, the Lions rank 31st in the league at defending the pass, allowing 250.4 yards per game.

And while the Lions hold the series lead after their 31-29 win in Week 7, Justin Jefferson finished the game with seven receptions, 81 yards, and a touchdown.

Considering Arnold's claim about matchups, the Vikings could look to make a statement on Sunday Night Football.

Regardless of what Arnold said, he wasn't the only member of the Lions' defense to chirp at their upcoming opponent.

Lions CB Amik Robertson joined Terrion Arnold chirping Vikings ahead of SNF

Along with Arnold's matchup claim heading into Sunday Night Football against the Vikings, cornerback Amik Robertson joined the fun, mentioning his relationship with Jefferson. However, while Arnold went for the trash-talk method, Robertson remained classy in his comments about the Vikings' star receiver— his former high school teammate.

“We was rivals,” Robertson said. “We had some battles. LSU camp, we had battles. College, when I went to Louisiana Tech my sophomore year, we played. It’s history. He knows me, I know him, man. It ain't like we best of buddies, but we respect each other’s game and I'm happy for him, man.

“He turned out to be one of the best players in the league. But those guys, man, I'm not backing down. I'm going to come with smoke just like I know he going to come with it. So it's going to be a good matchup.”

One thing is certain about this game, and that's that both sides will be bringing the energy.

With the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the lines, this game will be an absolute battle for four quarters.

Even though Arnold believes the Lions matchup well against the Vikings, that'll be tested on Sunday night.