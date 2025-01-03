In the event that they fall short of the Super Bowl, the Detroit Lions will appropriately be well-represented at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. But star safety Kerby Joseph is interestingly not one of the seven players the 14-2 squad would be sending to Orlando, Florida in February.

Despite leading the league with nine interceptions, the 24-year-old is being left off the NFC roster in favor of Green Bay Packers free safety Xavier McKinney (seven picks, 84 combined tackles and one fumble recovery). Joseph's teammate, strong safety Brian Branch, ensures that the Lions have at least one Pro Bowl defensive back this season. Still, fans are puzzled by what they believe to be a snub.

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had an attention-grabbing response when asked why he thinks Joseph was omitted. “I think we all know that, but it is what it is,” he said, per The Athletic's Colton Pouncy.

Did Lions' Kerby Joseph get penalized for his history?

It is unclear what the former three-time Pro Bowler is alluding to, but many fans believe it has something to do with Joseph's reputation as “a dirty player.” The 2022 third-round draft pick has received scathing criticism for his low hits that resulted in significant injuries for tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Tyler Higbee last season. On Monday, he engaged in a confrontation with wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Perhaps Glenn is suggesting that the perception of his defensive back is why McKinney got the slot instead. Joseph collected the most fan votes at his position, but coaches and players also determine Pro Bowl candidacy. Obviously, they are not in agreement with the people.

In addition to the NFL-best nine interceptions, Kerby Joseph also has 77 combined tackles, 12 passes defended and one tackle for loss this season. For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus has assigned him an overall grade of 90.7, as opposed to McKinney's 87.1 grade. The Lions have thrived in the face of adversity for most of the 2024-25 campaign, and now they have another reason to be amped-up.

Considering the slew of injuries that have burdened Detroit, carrying an oversized chip on its shoulder might be the perfect approach for the shorthanded squad to take in Week 18 versus the Minnesota Vikings, and heading into the playoffs. Expect Joseph to be extra motivated, as he is unlikely to forget the decision his peers just made.