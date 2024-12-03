The New Jersey Devils turned to Sheldon Keefe to lead the team from behind the bench over the summer. Keefe had extensive experience in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs. And the Devils hoped that Keefe could lead their team — led by Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes — to success despite his playoff shortcomings in Toronto.

Of course, New Jersey did more than just hire Keefe. The Devils traded for Jacob Markstrom before adding numerous free agents once the market opened back on July 1. The message from general manager Tom Fitzgerald was clear. The Devils were not happy with their disappointing 2023-24 campaign. And they wanted to make a statement for the upcoming season.

Things have worked out better than the Devils may have envisioned before the season. Following a 5-1 win over the New York Rangers, New Jersey is now leading the Metropolitan Division by one point. Moreover, the Devils are in a three-way tie atop the NHL with the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets.

The Devils have found regular-season success before and failed in the postseason. But there is reason to think New Jersey could be a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in 2024-25. Here are the two biggest reasons to have hope in their team moving forward.

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes are an elite duo

Many around the game of hockey know the skill of Jack Hughes. He has displayed his incredible ability night in and night out for the last six seasons with the Devils. However, Jesper Bratt is more of an unknown. Not in the sense that he wasn't a great hockey player, but more in that he has reached a level some did not expect.

Bratt scored 27 goals and 82 points for the Devils in 2023-24. He was one of the team's brightest stars in an otherwise gloomy season. And yet, he's even better this year. The Stockholm, Sweden native has scored 12 goals and 35 points through 28 games in 2024-25.

Hughes has also found his scoring touch this year. He had somewhat of a down season, scoring 77 points after a 99-point 2022-23 campaign. However, he has 11 goals and 33 points for the Devils through 28 games in 2024-25.

Both players are on pace for absolutely elite seasons. In fact, both of them are currently within the top-10 in scoring across the entire NHL. Whether they can maintain their ridiculous paces remains to be seen. But make no mistake, this is one of the best one-two punches in the league at this time.

Devils offense could get even better

When you have players the caliber of Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, expectations on offense are high. As a result, it should be no surprise to learn that New Jersey can score. They are eighth in the NHL in terms of Goals For Per 60 Minutes at all strengths, according to Evolving Hockey.

What's more impressive is that there is some evidence to suggest the Devils could be even better offensively. New Jersey's Expected Goals For Per 60 Minutes are higher than their actual output. In fact, only the Washington Capitals have a higher xGF/60 in the NHL. Finally, they are fourth in the league in terms of Corsi For Per 60 Minutes.

Of course, this is not a concrete predictor of things to come. New Jersey's offense could stay right where it is. The Devils certainly wouldn't complain about that. However, the fact that there may be another gear to this unit has to scare the rest of the league. And it could push them over the top as they battle for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference.