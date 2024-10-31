While the New Jersey Devils dismantled the Vancouver Canucks by a 6-0 score in Wednesday's game, they were playing without forward Curtis Lazar – and they'll have to get used to life without him for the foreseeable future.

The Devils announced on Thursday afternoon on their official X account that he had undergone successful surgery on his knee, and would be out indefinitely.

Lazar was injured on Sunday night during their 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center when he was checked by heavy-hitting Ducks captain Radko Gudas; he required assistance to get off the ice and down the tunnel toward the dressing room, and he was unable to put any weight on his leg.

Afterward, head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated that while the extent of Lazar's injury wasn't known, it was clear that he would be absent for some time, via New Jersey Hockey Now.

“[Lazar is] gonna miss some time,” Keefe explained. “The extent of it? We’re not sure at this point. He’ll get evaluated tomorrow.”

Lazar's injury is just the latest ailment for the Devils, who were without Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce for the first nine games of the season. They continue their schedule by taking on the Calgary Flames on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre; game time is set for 10:00 PM EST.

The Devils are Curtis Lazar's sixth NHL team

Selected 17th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Draft, Lazar enjoyed his most productive season in 2023-24 with seven goals and 18 assists, both career-highs.

He's also played for the Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, and Vancouver Canucks. In 536 career NHL games, he's scored 46 goals with 76 assists, along with a -25 rating.