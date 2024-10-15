The Utah Hockey Club won its first three games of their inaugural season. Their recent defeat of the New York Rangers certainly gave them confidence. However, their winning ways have officially come to an end. The Utah Hockey Club suffered its first defeat at the hands of Seamus Casey and the New Jersey Devils.

Casey scored his third goal of the year for the Devils as his team skated to a 3-0 win. It marks the continuation of a rather promising start to the year for the rookie defenseman. And it's a rather unexpected start, as well. Casey has never truly been a goal scorer. While the start is not expected, the rookie Devils defender is certainly enjoying it while it lasts.

“I mean, I haven't always been a goal scorer in my life, so to start with three goals is maybe not like super expected, but I'm just trying to play simple and take chances when I get them,” Casey said, via NHL.com. “Finding the back of the net right now is nice.”

Seamus Casey, Devils take down Utah Hockey Club

The Devils and Utah Hockey Club played to a scoreless first period on Monday. However, New Jersey found its mark in the middle frame. Seamus Casey opened the scoring with a snapshot in the slot on the power play. Later in the period, Stefan Noesen doubled his team's lead.

In the third period, New Jersey added an insurance marker. Nico Hischier scored his second of the season to make it 3-0. The Devils held off the Utah Hockey Club in the final frame and skated away with the shutout. Monday's shutout is the first recorded by Jake Allen as a member of the Devils.

Utah struggled to keep New Jersey at bay on the man advantage. Two of their goals came on the power play. And overall, the Devils had seven power play opportunities against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. “You want to stay out of the penalty box and their power play was better than ours tonight,” Utah forward Dylan Guenther said, via NHL.com. “That gave their top players momentum.”

The Utah Hockey Club hopes to get back on track their next time out. Utah plays the final leg of a four-game road trip on Wednesday. They will take on an Anaheim Ducks team coming off a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

The Devils, meanwhile, will look to keep their winning ways going. However, they won't get a chance to truly savor this win. New Jersey hits the road for a two-game road trip on Tuesday as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes that night.