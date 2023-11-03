New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes officially entered Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky territory on Thursday.

Jack Hughes scored his 20th point in just his ninth game of the 2023-24 NHL campaign. In doing so, he joined a logjam at third place for most points before the 10th game of a season. Mario Lemieux (31 points) Wayne Gretzky (22 points) occupy the first two slots, per NHL Public Relations.

Hughes's 20th point before a season's 10th game ties him with Leon Draisaitl, Mario Lemieux, Ron Francis, and Jaromir Jagr.

Jack Hughes is off to a remarkable start for the Devils

Jack Hughes reached the epic milestone after he recorded two assists in the Devils' 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. He made NHL history just a week ago after he recorded his 14th point of the season through New Jersey's first five games. To put things in perspective, no NHL player had done that in more than three decades.

The last player to do it? Super Mario himself. Lemieux racked up an incredible 17 points through the Pittsburgh Penguins' first five games of the 1992-93 NHL campaign. Jack Hughes wasn't even born when Lemieux began shattering various NHL records. Hughes definitely has some Mario Lemieux in him.

Devils legend Martin Brodeur saw it all during his 25-year NHL career. He played against Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux during his heyday. Brodeur recently sang Jack Hughes' praises amid the latter's incredible season.

“When I watch Jack, it's almost like somebody's moving him with a joystick. It's like he gets out there and goes this way, that way, just doing his own thing,” Martin Brodeur quipped.

“His hockey sense, skills, skating ability, is just above most of the players in the NHL. He's learning how to be a pro now,” Brodeur added.

Bad news for Devils' opponents – Jack Hughes is just getting started.