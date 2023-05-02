A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

new jersey devils rookie goalie Akira Schmid saved his best performance for the last game of their first-round series versus the New York Rangers, as he made sure nothing will get past him Monday night. With Schmid’s stellar job between the pipes in a pressure-packed, win-or-go-home contest, the 22-year-old netminder managed to join an extremely exclusive Stanley Cup Playoffs club.

Via OptaSTATS:

“Akira Schmid is now the second rookie goalie in NHL history in a playoff game 7 with 30+ saves and a shutout, the first was Chico Resch on 4/26/1975 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.”

Akira Schmid turned away all 31 shots the Rangers fired at the goal. It was the second time in the first-round that he churned out a shutout, having blanked New York in the Devils’ 4-0 win at home back in Game 5. Making his performance even more impressive was the fact that he outplayed his much more decorated counterpart, as Rangers star goalie Igor Shesterkin failed to prevent New Jersey’s offense from dominating. Shesterkin allowed three goals on 23 shots faced.

“The Devils absolutely dominated the Rangers in xG tonight. Funny enough, though, Shesterkin had a higher GSAx than Schmid at all situations (2.01 for Shesterkin and 1.89 for Schmid),” tweeted EvolvingWild after New Jersey’s series-clinching victory at Madison Square Garden.

Akira Schmid also helped ensure that the Rangers’ power play attack will not make an impact in the game. The Rangers went just 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

That Game 7 performance from Akira Schmid more than atoned for his forgettable outing in Game 6 in which he surrendered five goals on 29 shots faced.