Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes established himself as one of the premier forwards in the National Hockey League in 2022-23 — but the former No. 1 overall pick is just happy he won’t be called a bust anymore.

“I think I had a really good year, established myself as a really good player in the league,” Hughes said at the team’s exit interviews in Newark over the weekend. “Maybe the goal-scoring a bit, I don’t know if anyone expected me to score 40 in my career, let alone three years after everyone was calling me the biggest bust ever.”

The 22-year-old struggled in his first two NHL campaigns after being considered one of the best young American stars since fellow first overall picks Patrick Kane and Auston Matthews.

He scored just 21 points in 61 games in his rookie season, and followed it up with 31 points in 56 contests in his sophomore year. But that all changed this season.

Hughes completely broke out, leading the Devils to one of the best records in the league and scoring 43 goals, 56 assists and 99 points in just 78 games.

He also helped his team upset the top-heavy New York Rangers in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a series that was heavily favored towards New York.

“Winning Game 7 against the Rangers, I think that was really special,” Hughes explained. “To beat those guys, we wanted to do that. That was definitely the best moment [of the season].”

The sky is truly the limit for Jack Hughes, and his New Jersey Devils figure to be a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future with a young core that is only getting better.

That also includes Hughes’ brother Luke, a fourth overall pick by the Devils who was excellent in his short postseason debut and proved the moment isn’t too big for the 19-year-old.

After winning a round for the first time since 2012, the last time New Jersey advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, it wouldn’t be shocking to see this team compete for one in the next few years.