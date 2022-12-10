By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Jack Hughes has been a revelation for the New Jersey Devils this season, leading the team to the best record in hockey through 27 games. But Hughes broke a record of his own in a 6-4 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night, logging an absurd 6:02 shift to end the game.

Unsurprisingly, that is the longest shift in National Hockey League history and earns Hughes the first individual accolade of his young career.

7 goals in 7 games for Jack Hughes! pic.twitter.com/a4I6B1r6T4 — Devils on MSG (@DevilsMSGN) December 10, 2022

Hughes has been a huge part of the Devils’ success this season, scoring 33 points in just 27 contests, including 14 goals and three game-winners. The Orlando, Florida native broke out last campaign, recording 56 points in just 49 games.

The way he’s playing, he’s going to shatter his previous season highs, and it couldn’t come at a better time for a Devils’ squad that has missed the playoffs in nine of the last ten seasons after their run to the Stanley Cup final in 2012.

Breaking the Russian Record

The previous record for longest shift was held by Russian superstar Alex Kovalev, who was on for five minutes straight while playing for the New York Rangers in the 1990s. According to The Hockey Beast, Kovalev repeatedly tried to get off the ice, but coach Mike Keenan wouldn’t let him.

That didn’t seem to be the case for Hughes on Friday night, as it seemed pretty mutual between him and coach Lindy Ruff that the young superstar was not going to be coming off.

Hughes is committed to the defensive side of the puck as well, making a fantastic empty net save to keep the Devils in the game late in the third.

Jack Hughes putting the team on his back pic.twitter.com/8UMao0mU5N — Devils Red Alert (@DevilsRedAlert) December 10, 2022

With Jack Hughes playing the way he is and the Devils looking like a rejuvenated team this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them at the top of the Metropolitan Division standings at the end of the year.