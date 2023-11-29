Hughes is budding before our very eyes and last season's breakout might have been just the tip of the iceberg for the Devils star.

There are few hockey players in the NHL hotter than Jack Hughes right now. Despite missing five games earlier this month with an upper-body injury, the New Jersey Devils star didn’t miss a beat upon his return.

He recorded two points in his first game back and has six points in five games since his return to the ice after a three-point showing Tuesday night in a Devils 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. It's Hughes' fifth game with at least three points this season and he made some Devils history in the process.

Hughes recorded his 25th point in his 15th game of the season on Tuesday, becoming the fastest Devils player in franchise history to reach that mark in a season in terms of games, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Devils have a superstar

This is hardly the first achievement Jack Hughes has reached this season, his fifth in the NHL after being drafted by the Devils with the first pick in the 2019 draft. With each one, he further solidifies himself as a star that is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Hughes was the first player in the NHL to notch 20 points this season, doing so in nine games after an incredible start to the campaign. Not only did he record a point in each of the Devils' first seven games, he had 19 of them during that span.

Since the start of last season, in which Hughes scored 43 goals and 99 points, the Devils center averages 1.3 points per game. If that isn’t enough to prove he's a superstar already, or at least one in the making, the fact that he found himself on the scoresheet twice after being out of game action for two weeks speaks volumes.

Jack Hughes is budding before our very eyes and last season's breakout might have been just the tip of the iceberg. The young American is establishing himself as one of the NHL's best and is trying to lead the Devils to Stanley Cup glory.