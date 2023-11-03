We're witnessing NHL history before our very eyes as the Hughes brothers Quinn and Jack are reaching new heights.

What a night Thursday was across the NHL. Highlighted by a 10-goal outing by the Vancouver Canucks, there was plenty to keep an eye on in the hockey world Thursday night. We're also witnessing NHL history before our very eyes as the Hughes brothers are reaching new heights.

Quinn Hughes tied a Canucks record for points in a game by a defenseman as he led Vancouver with five. 13 different Canucks players registered a point, nine of them multiple, as Vancouver improved to 7-2-1 on the season.

Jack Hughes, Quinn's younger brother, notched two points in a New Jersey Devils win, maintaining his perch atop the NHL in points with 20 through nine games. The brothers are the first pair to lead the league in overall points and points among defensemen through 156 games played, according to NHL Public Relations.

Hockey's next royal family?

The Hughes brothers, including Luke who is a rookie with the Devils alongside Jack, are setting NHL records with some incredible feats in the early portions of their careers. Though Luke isn’t quite on the same level as his two older brothers yet, he's put up a respectable nine points in 11 NHL games, including seven in nine this season.

All three brothers were selected in the top seven of their respective drafts with Quinn and Jack already signing lucrative extensions with the teams that drafted them. The expectation is Luke can do the same and continue to trend upward just as his soon-to-be superstar brothers are.

This trio is going to be around for a long time. Could Hughes go down as one of the NHL's most iconic names?