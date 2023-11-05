The latest update on Jack Hughes' upper-body injury from the Blues game should reassure Devils fans as NJ climbs the Metropolitan Division.

The New Jersey Devils are off to a strong start to the 2023-24 NHL season. The Devils have a record of 6-3 and are top three in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey became concerned after Jack Hughes' injury against the St. Louis Blues. Now, sources believe his injury should not hold him out for too long.

Jack Hughes appears to have a bright outlook on his injury

A worst-case scenario for Hughes' upper-body injury has been avoided, per Elliot Friedman. Friedman reports that Hughes will miss time, but his recovery should not be excessive.

Hughes left the Blues game after taking a shot and falling onto the ice. New Jersey could not gain any momentum against St. Louis and lost the game.

When he is ready to return, the Devils will welcome Hughes back with open arms. The 22-year-old center had a commanding start to the 2022-23 season. He leads the league in points and assists per game with 20 and 15, respectively.

Hopefully, Hughes will make a speedy recovery so he can continue to help his team climb the Eastern Conference. In the meantime, New Jersey can look for Dougie Hamilton to generate more offense.

Hamilton comes off a season where he averaged career-highs in goals, assists, and points. The 30-year-old defenseman currently has 4 goals on the season, which ranks him top 50 in the NHL. He has plenty more to offer to the Devils.

New Jersey next takes the ice on Sunday, November 5th against the Chicago Blackhawks. Devils fans anxiously await Jack Hughes' return, but they can rest easy knowing his injury was not season-ending. Hughes continues to be evaluated.