The new jersey devils have had a very successful season so far, and they just added Timo Meier, arguably the top player available at the trade deadline in a deal with the San Jose Sharks, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Meier is 26-years-old and plays left win. He is a free agent after the season, but the Devils could work on a long-term extension to make him part of a core that includes Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton. The Sharks are trying to kickstart a rebuild with this trade. The return for Meier is not known as of right now.

Timo Meier has 31 goals, 21 assists and 52 points in 57 games with the Sharks this season.

It will be interesting to see where Meier fits in the Devils lineup, but whether he is playing with Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier, either line would be dangerous on paper. With how stacked the Eastern Conference looks, especially the Metropolitan Division, it is no surprise to see the Devils make a big splash.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Devils are trying to chase down the Carolina Hurricanes in first place in the Metropolitan division. If they don’t do that, the Devils will likely have to face the New York Rangers, who are heavily involved in trade rumors for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, after adding Vladimir Tarasenko a couple of weeks ago. With Patrick Kane having a no-movement clause and reportedly preferring the Rangers, Meier to the Devils makes even more sense.

The Boston Bruins have the most points in the NHL, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have added Ryan O’Rielly. The Tampa Bay Lightning are also in the Eastern Conference and are always a threat.

It will not be an easy journey for anyone to come out of the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Devils just gave themselves a big boost.