Undaunted after losing the first two games of their second-round playoff series to the Carolina Hurricanes, the New Jersey Devils came home with their offense in full gear and delivered an 8-4 triumph. The offensive explosion was led by star Jack Hughes, who scored 2 goals and added 2 assists.

Hughes had plenty of help from his teammates, as 7 Devils players had 2 points or more in the game. That’s the most players to reach that level in any playoff game throughout the franchise’s history.

In addition to Hughes, Dawson Mercer had 3 assists, Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist, Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, Jesper Bratt had 2 assists, Luke Hughes had 2 assists and John Marino had 2 assists.

The Devils had been thoroughly overwhelmed in 5-1 and 6-1 losses to the Hurricanes in the first 2 games of the series. They made sure that Carolina would not get the edge on their home ice in Newark as they scored 3 goals in the opening period to demoralize the Hurricanes.

Meier, Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the first period to give New Jersey control of the game, and Hischier scored in the first minute of the second period to stretch the advantage to 4-0.

Carolina would score twice in the second period to temporarily cut the deficit to 3 goals, but New Jersey finished the onslaught by scoring 3 times in the final period.

It was the most goals scored by the Devils in a playoff game since they lit the lamp 10 times in a 1988 victory over the Washington Capitals.

The Devils will attempt to tie the series when the host the Hurricanes in Game 4 Tuesday night.