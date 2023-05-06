Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to take a commanding 3-0 series lead as they face the New Jersey Devils in Game 3. We’re in New Jersey, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Hurricanes-Devils Game 3 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Hurricanes destroyed the Devils 6-1 in Game 2. Now, they have a chance to take a dominating 3-0 lead in this series. It was the first time the Hurricanes scored six goals in a playoff game since 2006 when they tallied six on the Devils. Yes, life is funny that way. Let’s see how this one played out.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi got the Canes on the board early in the second period. Then, he added another one when he plucked a rebound into the net to make it 2-0. Jordan Staal skated past the defender and took the feed home, finishing it with a backhand for the goal to make it 3-0. Next, Martin Necas delivered an amazing second effort when he blasted a second shot in after his first went off the goal post to make it 4-0 Canes. Miles Wood cut the deficit with a goal to make it 4-1. However, the Canes put it away in the third with goals from Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen.

The Devils had to pull Akira Schmid for the second game in a row. Unfortunately, Vitek Vanecek did not fare much better, allowing two goals while also making eight saves. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes won 52 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 1 for 2 on the powerplay. The Hurricanes continued to play tight defense and only needed to make 13 blocks.

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-245)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+195)

Over: 5.5 (+108)

Under: 5.5 (-132)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Devils Game 3

TV: SN1 and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are rolling right now. Furthermore, they are making a case for potentially sweeping the Devils. The Canes match up incredibly well, and their experience is showing in this series.

Sebastian Aho has four goals and four assists in the playoffs. Ultimately, he continues to perform well. Ageless defenseman Brent Burns has not scored a goal but has five helpers. Meanwhile, Noesen has two goals and three assists. Seth Jarvis has three goals and two assists. Likewise, Staal has one goal and four assists. The Hurricanes have gotten production from all avenues. Moreover, they are executing even when their stars fail. Game 2 featured goals from all four lines. The incredible balance has helped them capture a 2-0 lead.

But the defense has continued to excel. Furthermore, it has helped give Andersen the support he needs. Andersen is now 2-0 with a goals-against average of 0.93 with a save percentage of .962.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can continue to score relentlessly. Also, they must continue playing tough defense.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils are in shambles. However, they have been here before. The Devils lost Games 1 and 2 in the series against the Rangers by equivalent 5-1 scores. Then, they made a goaltending change and stunned the Rangers. But they might need more than that against the Canes.

The Devils need to score. Moreover, they need their core players to score. Erik Haula has four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Ondrej Palat has two goals and three assists. Nico Hischier has not scored a goal but has five assists. Likewise, Jack Hughes has three goals and two assists. But none of these four players have scored in this series. Unfortunately, it has produced a negative effect. The Devils need their core players to score to have a chance in this series. Then, they need to play tighter defense.

Schmid was the hero against the Rangers. However, cracks in the foundation began to emerge in Game 6. But Schmid recovered to win Game 7 with a dominating performance. Sadly, the first two games have not gone well for the rookie goalie. Schmid is 4-2 with a goals-against average of 1.84 with a save percentage of .935. Regardless, he has allowed four goals in three of his last four games.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can score early. Moreover, they need their best players to perform. They cannot allow the Hurricanes to skate circles around them.

Final Hurricanes-Devils Game 3 Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to trust the Devils against the Hurricanes. Therefore, expect the Canes to continue to dominate. They will do enough to cover.

Final Hurricanes-Devils Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-245)