The New Jersey Devils have made a big move ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, with the franchise trading for Stanley Cup champion Tyler Toffoli, who played for the Calgary Flames last season. In return, the Flames receive Yegor Sharangovich and the Devils' third-round pick in this year's draft.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 We have acquired Tyler Toffoli from Calgary in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and our 2023 3rd Round Draft Pick. 📰 Full Details: https://t.co/oi4R3Ewm3r pic.twitter.com/TzM7gYRtOS — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 27, 2023

This is a big addition for the Devils. Tyler Toffoli comes with considerable Stanley Cup Playoffs experience and is just fresh off his most productive season in the NHL. Toffoli led the Flames in the 2022-23 NHL campaign with 73 points on the strength of 34 goals and 39 assists — all career-high numbers for the 31-year-old center, who have lifted the Stanley Cup Trophy before in 2014 when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

The Flames felt that they had to let go of Tyler Toffoli and squeeze whatever package of assets they can out of a trade involving the veteran, who had made clear before that he had no intention of signing an extension with Calgary.

Tyler Toffoli joins a re-energized Devils franchise that snapped a four-year postseason drought last season when they made it to as deep as the second round of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. New Jersey, which finished with a 52-22-8 record last season, eliminated the New York Rangers in the first round before getting knocked out by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the second round.

With veterans in the likes of Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, and Toffoli plus young, talented forwards like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, the Devils are in a position to be a force once again on the ice in the next season.