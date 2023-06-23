It's been a brutal few days to be a fan of the Calgary Flames, and things got even worse on Thursday after veteran Tyler Toffoli told the team he doesn't plan to sign an extension, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported.

“Not to throw another log onto the fire for Flames but the potential exodus continues,” wrote Seravalli on Thursday. “I'm told Tyler Toffoli also plans on not re-signing in Calgary.”

Toffoli is entering the final year of a contract that will pay him $4.25-million in 2023-24; he is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The 31-year-old will likely be traded by the team either this offseason or sometime during next season, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

“There is word this afternoon that Calgary has made Tyler Toffoli available for trade,” Friedman wrote.

Toffoli doesn't have trade protection in his contract, and “the belief is he's not approaching the situation with a desired destination and will keep an open mind,” per TSN's Chris Johnston.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The seven-time 20-goal scorer will be difficult to replace for the Flames, who already are grappling with the revelation that forwards Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm also don't plan to sign contract extensions.

Backlund, Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov are all a year away from hitting the open market, and Flames new GM Craig Conroy made it clear he will not let another star player leave for nothing after Johnny Gaudreau did just that last season.

Conroy is going to have his work cut out for him to ensure that doesn't happen; Toffoli, Lindholm and Backlund were three of the team's four leading scorers last season.

The Calgary Flames will certainly be one of the busiest teams on the trade market, but for Flames fans, it's an absolute gut punch to be losing so many key members of the organization.