By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils are not used to losing this season. And for the first time since their 0-2 start in the 2022-23 NHL campaign back in the middle of October, the Devils have suffered consecutive losses when they followed up their 6-4 defeat at the hands of the New York Islanders at home last Friday with a 4-3 overtime loss at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

Hischier, however, remains to have full confidence in the Devils despite an uncharacteristic stretch for the team, saying that there’s no need for New Jersey to hit the panic button, via Amanda Stein.

“It’s a rivalry game (…) It was intense and close until the end. They got one more and like I said, no time for panic right now, we just regroup.” – #NJDevils Nico Hischier

Hischier started the scoring in the Rangers game with a goal just three minutes into the first quarter. The Devils doubled up their lead nearly two seconds later with an unassisted goal from Dawson Mercer. The Rangers, however, would score three of the next four goals in regulation before finishing off the Devils in overtime with a goal from Filip Chytil. With that, the Rangers have avenged their 5-3 home loss to the Devils late last November.

Despite the loss, the Devils got a point and remain formidable with a 21-5-2 record. New Jersey will eye a return in the win column when it squares off with Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars at home this coming Tuesday night.