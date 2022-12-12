By Rexwell Villas · 4 min read

The New York Rangers are eyeing revenge when they host the New Jersey Devils Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The Devils beat New York in the first meeting between these East Coast teams this season also in The Big Apple, but can New Jersey do it again in the same place and in front of the same crowd? Or will the Rangers stay hot and add another W to their win streak while also leveling things up between them and New Jersey? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Devils-Rangers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.

Here are the Devils-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Devils-RangersOdds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+210)

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-265)

Over: 6.0 (-112)

Under: 6.0 (-108)

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils are still one of the hottest teams in the league — notwithstanding their 6-4 home loss to the New York Islanders last Friday. Before bowing down to the Isles, New Jersey won consecutive games against the Philadelphia Flyers and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Devils have not lost back-to-back outings since they started the season 0-2.

The Devils that lost by a combined margin of 8 goals in that span were vastly different from the New Jersey squad that it has become eventually. New Jersey has been a revelation this season and is exceeding virtually all expectations so far, as reinforced by the fact that it racked up a bunch of wins after that slow start, even tying a franchise record of 13 straight victories. And even after they failed to stretch that streak to 14 games, the Devils still managed to put up a 5-1-1 record since.

The formula the Devils work, and is one that often leads to New Jersey outshooting opponents and generating high-quality shots. The Devils are still top five in the NHL so far in the 2022-23 season with 3.7 goals per contest and second in 5-on-5 Corsi for percentage. As a testament to how relatively easy it’s been for the Devils compared to the Rangers and the rest of the league when it comes to getting off premium scoring opportunities, the Devils are No. 1 in the league with a 5-on-5 58.8 scoring chance percentage and No. 2 in 5-on-5 high-danger shots percentage (58.4%). Including the loss to the Islanders, the Devils have only been outshot in a game this season seven times.

Vitek Vanecek could be back in front of the net to start against the Rangers. He was outstanding between the pipes for the Devils in their 5-3 win over the Rangers on Nov. 28, stopping all but three of the 38 shots but he was a disaster in the Islanders game in which he allowed four goals on just 17 shots faced. Nevertheless, he can always expect a lighter workload than the opposing goalie, given the way his teammates in front of him dominate the possession battle. The Devils are undefeated in their last 11 road games.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are playing tonight at home on a three-game undefeated run, and that includes their 2-1 shootout victory on the road against no less than the reigning and defending Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche last Friday. Before that, New York manhandled the Vegas Golden Knights in Sin City last Wednesday, 5-1. Momentum matters in this matchup, especially for the Rangers, who are considered an underdog at home. Every team will say they aren’t fazed by New Jersey, but not many can honestly say that they gave the Devils a run for their money in the possession battle.

When they lost to the Devils, the Rangers actually had as many shots even-strength shots (29) as New Jersey. They even posted a higher even-strength scoring chance percentage (54%) and equaled New Jersey in even-strength high-danger shots (9). It doesn’t seem like a fluke performance from the Rangers, as they are not too shabby at floating high-quality shots this season. In fact, New York is eighth overall in 5-on-5 scoring chances for percentage (53.1%) and ninth in 5-on-5 Corsi for percentage.

At the same time, the Rangers are great at denying high-danger shots, ranking fifth in the NHL with a 5-on-5 opponents’ high-danger goal rate (7.5%). It is made largely possible by the splendid performance of Rangers star goalie Igor Shesterkin, who carries a 13-4-4 record to go with a .917 saves percentage and 2.5 goals allowed per game average. The 27-year-old Shesterkin has allowed just five goals on 55 shots faced in his last two starts. Going deeper, Shesterkin is seventh this season among all goalies with at least 15 starts in terms of goals above expected (8.4). The Rangers head into the rematch versus the Devils with a 9-2 record in the last 11 meetings with New Jersey.

Final Devils-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers have scored 13 goals in their last three games. They can’t sustain that level of production for an extended period of time, but given the struggles of Vanecek and the Rangers’ strong puck play in the first meeting with New Jersey, albeit in a loss, New York could actually stay hot offensively in this contest. The Devils, on the other hand, are, well, the Devils. They can get what they want on offense through the sheer volume of shots.

Final Devils-Rangers Prediction & Pick: 6.0 (-112)