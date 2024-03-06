After winning a Stanley Cup in his rookie campaign with the Los Angeles Kings and playing more than seven seasons in California, Tyler Toffoli is onto his fourth team in five campaigns. After being traded from the Calgary Flames to the New Jersey Devils last offseason, the Canadian has put up a very respectable 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games in Newark this time around.
But the 31-year-old could be changing teams ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline, especially considering the Devils are a full eight points back of the final wildcard berth in a competitive Eastern Conference.
And although general manager Tom Fitzgerald made it clear he wants to re-sign the goal-scorer — those aren't easy to come by — it might make more sense for the longtime executive to deal the winger instead.
The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun provided an update on the situation late Tuesday:
“New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said at a news conference Tuesday that he’s still talking about a potential extension with Toffoli’s camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, but that ‘term' was an issue in those talks,” reported the hockey insider.
“Fitzgerald doesn’t really want to move Toffoli, but given the interest of teams calling, he might have to. This one should go right to the wire. I expect the Devils to wait until Friday and decide what to do. They’re not just going to give him away for a middling return. There’s a certain threshold price-wise — otherwise, he’s an own-rental. He would be a nice fit in Edmonton on the second line.”
Tyler Toffoli is no stranger to playoff hockey
Although the Devils were one of the best teams in 2022-23 — even upsetting the powerhouse New York Rangers in the first-round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs — the postseason is still a longshot. Lindy Ruff was fired earlier this week, and Travis Green suffered a defeat in his first game as interim coach.
It's been a miserable campaign in NJ, and Fitzgerald might be wise to take the best offer for one of his best forwards. Toffoli is in the final season of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
He is also a proven playoff performer, which will certainly give him a little bit more value in trade talks. Clubs with legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations should be lining up for his services, although a contract extension could materialize on or before Friday.
But most likely, Tyler Toffoli will be joining his fifth team in five years next week.