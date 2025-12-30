The New Jersey Devils have lost three straight games, including a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. In those three games, the Devils welcomed Jack Hughes back to the lineup. In that time, the center has yet to take a face-off, and now head coach Sheldon Keefe is speaking out about why Hughes has yet to take a draw.

“It is part of just easing him back in. And I don't think it's a physical thing. He’s physically capable of it. It’s more of a mental piece. You know, he’s a guy that doesn’t take a lot of faceoffs even when he’s fully healthy. But, yeah, he’s getting back into it here now and trying to reduce his load,” Keefe said, according to Daniel Amoia of The Hockey Writer. “We haven't used him on the penalty kill either, which we haven't had a lot of kills, but he wasn't going to go there either, just to kind of get him back going. I think these practice days will be good for him as well. As far as when he’ll take faceoffs, I’m hoping sooner than later, but maybe really when he's fully confident and comfortable to be able to take them on.”

While Hughes is not taking faceoffs, he is still getting plenty of time in the lineup. Since his return, the forward has averaged 20:47 of ice time per game in his three games. Further, he has a goal and six shots. He also has a minus four plus/minus rating in those games.

The Devils are 20-16-2 on the season, which places them in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. It also places them in a tie with the Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, and New York Rangers for the final wild card spot, although the Panthers and Sabres have currently played in one fewer game. Hughes and the Devils return to the ice on Tuesday night, as they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.