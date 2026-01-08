The New Jersey Devils are supposed to be one of the most explosive and dangerous teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference. Instead, they are going through one of their worst stretches in recent memory and they have absorbed some painful beatings in recent weeks.

#NEWS: We've activated D Simon Nemec off injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/xgedR5bQJO — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Devils have lost 6 of their last 8 games, and no performance was worse than their 9-0 loss to the New York Islanders Tuesday night. At the start of the season, the Devils were looked at by many experts as one of the teams to beat in the Metropolitan Division and would likely fight the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning for Eastern Conference superiority.

It hasn't worked out that way as the Devils have combined significant injuries with inconsistent play. Their overall record 22-19-2, so there is still something to build on for the remainder of the season if they can turn it around from this point, but they are in 6th place in the division. Head coach Sheldon Keefe has been searching for answers and he could find something of a positive development with the activation of defenseman Simon Nemec from Injured Reserve.

Nemec gives the Devils skill on the blue line

Nemec gives the Devils some significant ability when he takes the ice. He has decent size at 6-0 and 199 pounds, and the 21-year-old also has the kind of skill that could help this team deliver a turnaround.

While Nemec can clearly handle his defensive responsibilities, he also has wonderful athletic skills. He has 7 goals and 11 assists as he is able to get his shot away quickly from inside the blue line and he is also a very good passer. The Devils could use his offensive contributions because veteran blue liner Dougie Hamilton has been brutal in recent weeks.

Hamilton's scoring total is 5 goals and 4 assists for 9 points in 39 games for the Devils. He is expected to be the big dog for the Devils on the blue line but he has been a major disappointment.