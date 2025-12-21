The New Jersey Devils have ridden a strong start to their current fifth-place standing in the Metro. As the Devils look to continue their pursuit of both a division title and a postseason berth, they are expected to receive a surprising yet welcome boost. According to NHL reporter Mike Morreale on X, formerly Twitter, New Jersey will have star center Jack Hughes back in the lineup on Sunday versus the Buffalo Sabres.

“Jack Hughes said he expects to be in the lineup tonight vs the Sabres,” posted Morreale ahead of Sunday's game.

At 20-17-4, the Devils are tied for fourth alongside the Philadelphia Flyers with 41 points. While the Carolina Hurricanes lead the Metro with 47 points, there's still quite a bit of time for Hughes and his teammates to make up that gap. Can New Jersey notch their third win in a row to increase the pressure on the three teams between them and a division title?

Devils look to continue strong 2025-26 season towards postseason berth

Consecutive 2-1 wins on the road over the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights appear to have righted the ship in New Jersey. Hughes returns to the Devils as they start a pivotal five-game stretch against fellow Eastern Conference teams to close out 2025. Two of those next three matchups, including Sunday's tilt against Atlantic foe Buffalo, are at home.

Hughes will look to return to the form that led the 2019 first overall pick to a 20-point start. If he continues to play like one of the NHL's best centers, the 24-year-old should clinch a spot on Team USA's Olympic roster. Can Hughes show that he's still one of the league's best and brightest after a shocking early return? If so, the Devils will have a much stronger shot at capturing a Metro title that has eluded them for quite some time.