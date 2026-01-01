The New Jersey Devils came into the 2025-26 season with two big expectations. One was to make a deep playoff run, which is not in great shape as the new year begins. But the second was for the Devils to eventually land Quinn Hughes in a trade. But Tom Fitzgerald did not land the Norris Trophy winner with his two brothers. Which direction should they turn now?

According to reports from Elliotte Friedman, there were salary cap constraints that prevented the Devils from making the trade. They needed to match every dollar coming in by sending a dollar out, and the no-trade clauses on their roster made that harder. But the Devils are tumbling out of a playoff spot thanks to a four-game losing streak. Could that slide, which they just stopped, bring the change they need?

The two names listed as trade candidates after the Hughes whiff were defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forward Ondrej Palat. Both were free-agent signings brought in by the Devils to add some veteran leadership to the locker room. But their high price tags and poor play have hurt the team this season.

Neither player will be easy to trade, but a Palat trade is much more likely. He has one more year at $6 million after this one with a ten-team no-trade list. If the Devils retain some salary, they can get a draft pick back from a contender before the NHL trade deadline market picks up. He has a no-move clause for the remainder of the contract, so Palat needs to grant permission for any move.

The Devils will have a harder time trading Hamilton, but it is a necessity to get picks and cap space back to make another push next season. How can they part with him?

The Devils need to trade Dougie Hamilton, but where can he go?

The Devils signed Hamilton to a seven-year, $63 million deal before the 2021-22 season. He had a few good seasons in New Jersey before injuries slowed his career down significantly. This year, he has been healthy, but his play has taken a downturn. He has just eight points in 36 games and has struggled defensively.

Hamilton has two years left on his contract after this one, each at $9 million. He has a no-trade clause as well, which will make a trade even harder. Hamilton has a great reputation from his time with the Carolina Hurricanes, but that is not the player the Devils are trading.

Hamilton is a Toronto native, and the Maple Leafs are looking for help on the blue line. But adding another expensive defender over 30 years old would not be a wise move. Going back to the Boston Bruins or Calgary Flames would not make sense for those teams, while the Hurricanes won't want him back.

If the Devils can make the trade work, a move to the Utah Mammoth could make sense. They have taken a step down after a hot start, and the defense could need a boost soon. They have built their defense through veteran trades, including for Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino. They could add to that unit with Hamilton, who they need on the back end.

The Devils could hope for Hughes to hit free agency and sign him to a historic contract after the 2026-27 season. But that is not a plan Fitzgerald can sell to the fans. They have to change something amid a dismal season, and getting rid of these two veterans is the start. They have reportedly been trying to trade them both with no luck, but the losing streak could help change their minds.