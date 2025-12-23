In an attempt to get in the Christmas spirit, the mascot of the New Jersey Devils tried to kiss Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, under a mistletoe.

The NJ Devil posted a video of the moment on the mascot's official X, formerly Twitter, account. The NJ Devil approached Dunne, who was sitting next to Skenes, with a mistletoe on a stick.

A rizzmas tradition like no other pic.twitter.com/A9gv1eLpDM — NJ Devil (@NJDevil00) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, he held it above her, indicating that they should kiss. Dunne and Skenes appeared amused by the joke, and she ultimately gave him a kiss on the cheek while covering the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher‘s eyes.

Why were Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes at the Devils game?

Dunne is a New Jersey native, so it makes sense that they highlighted her at the game. The Devils also had her post a video during the game on their Instagram account.

Article Continues Below

She was born in Westwood, New Jersey, in 2002. Dunne, of course, is most known for her athletic career at LSU. She was part of the Tigers' women's gymnastics team from 2021 to 2025.

Additionally, she is a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and social media influencer. Her TikTok account has almost eight million followers, and he rInstagram has over five million followers.

Currently, Dunne is dating Skenes, who also played for LSU. He was part of their baseball team in 2023 before going to the MLB. The Pirates drafted him with the first-overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

After starting in the minor leagues, he made the jump to the major leagues in 2024. Skenes has been named All-MLB First Team and an All-Star in both of his professional seasons. Additionally, he was named NL Rookie of the Year for his 2024 campaign. In his second season, he was the recipient of the NL Cy Young Award.

Through two seasons, Skenes has a record of 21-13 as a starting pitcher. He also has an ERA of 1.96 and has 386 strikeouts to his name.