Tom Fitzgerald is in Newark for the long haul.

Despite a less-than-ideal first half of the 2023-24 campaign, the New Jersey Devils promoted general manager Tom Fitzgerald to president of hockey operations on Tuesday, giving the 55-year-old a multi-year contract in the process.

“We are excited to have Tom signed to a multiyear extension, and to promote him to president, hockey operations,” Devils managing partner David Blitzer stated in the official release.

“Over the years he has built a young, powerful and dynamic team that our organization can be proud of. Tom has worked tirelessly on revamping the roster via signings, trades and draft picks to build an established core with a focus on not only today but for many years to come. We have considerable talent, both on and off the ice and I look forward to what the future will bring together.”

Fitzgerald was named the full-time general manager in Newark, as well as executive vice president, in July of 2020. The team is 122-116-27 since he took over, highlighted by a Round 1 upset against the favored New York Rangers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Despite losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference semis, New Jersey finished with franchise records in wins (52) and points (112) in a single season in 2022-23.

Tom Fitzgerald thankful for opportunity

“I want to thank David Blitzer and Josh Harris for their commitment to me and my family in giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the New Jersey Devils,” Fitzgerald said, per the official release.

“This organization has come a long way and I realize that there is even more work to do as we establish ourselves as consistent contenders and take another big step. I'm excited by those challenges and look to bring the Stanley Cup back for the fans of New Jersey. I also want to thank our incredible hockey operations management team and my supportive family who have put me in this position today.”

Since being named assistant general manager in July of 2015, Fitzgerald has helped bring and sign multiple key pieces of the core, including Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier. All three players are locked up in Newark long-term.

Tom Fitzgerald has his new contract — and promotion — but still has his work cut out for him as the 24-18-3 Devils continue the push for a postseason berth. The team is tied for fourth in a competitive Metropolitan Division, and sit two points out of a wildcard spot as of Tuesday.