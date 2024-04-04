Say what you will about the current state of these teams, but there is no love lost between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils. We saw this a few weeks ago after Matt Rempe's hit on Jonas Siegenthaler. On Wednesday, though, Travis Green and Peter Laviolette had their teams hash things out even further.
The two teams dropped the gloves immediately after the opening faceoff. In fact, all 10 skaters from the Rangers and Devils fought. In the end, eight players were ejected just two seconds into the game. After that, cameras caught a shouting match between Green and Laviolette on the benches.
Following the game, Green gave his side of things when speaking with the media. The Devils head coach said the situation on Wednesday was easily avoidable. “If you’re going to start yelling you’re going to get it back and like I said, none of this would have happened if there was one fight the game before,” Green said, via team reporter Amanda Stein.
Travis Green talks Peter Laviolette confrontation
Travis Green spoke a bit more about the intense game against the Rangers. The Devils head coach acknowledged how emotional the game was. However, he did question whether the five fights at the start of the contest were expected. He went on to recall his clash with Peter Laviolette after those fights.
“As far as Peter and I go, I look over and he's yelling, talking to me. I'm more than willing to go and talk to him and I have no idea why Peter was mad, to be honest,” the Devils interim bench boss said, via Stein. “We all know why it happened tonight. None of it would have happened had something happened the game before, which was obvious they didn't want it to happen in that game.”
Green is referring to the hit from Rempe on Siegenthaler. On March 11, Rempe threw a blatant elbow to the head of Siegenthaler. The Devils defenseman left the game with a head injury. He only recently returned to action on April 2nd when New Jersey took on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Rempe was asked to fight by Devils player Kurtis MacDermid before the hit. However, the Rangers rookie refused each offering from his veteran counterpart. When he was ejected, he taunted MacDermid by waiving to him as he skated to the locker room.
Rangers get last laugh vs Devils
The Rangers and Devils were certainly heated on Wednesday night. However, Travis Green and Peter Laviolette still needed their players to play hockey. And the teams did focus on the game at hand after the fists finished flying. In the end, it was Laviolette and the Blueshirts who came away with the victory.
The Rangers raced out to a 2-0 lead in the very first period. Superstar Artemi Panarin netted his 45th goal of the season to open the scoring. Later, it was Alexis Lafreniere who padded the New York lead. However, the Devils stormed back and took a 3-2 lead by the end of the second period.
In the third, though, New Jersey folded. Kappo Kaako tied the contest a little over five minutes into the period. Later on, the Rangers received a power play opportunity. Forward Chris Kreider took advantage, scoring his 36th goal of the season to give New York the lead for good.
The Rangers are now five points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes atop the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey, though, suffered a blow to their playoff hopes. They are now six points back of the Washington Capitals for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington has two games in hand, as well, giving New Jersey an uphill playoff battle as the regular season comes to a close.