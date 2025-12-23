Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will always be one of the most entertaining players to watch in league history. He exudes joy every time he steps on the floor.

He will even do a little dance now and then.

In the third quarter against the Orlando Magic on Monday at Chase Center, Curry almost turned the ball over. The Warriors quickly recovered and nailed the wide-open three-pointer.

His celebration was, um, just see it for yourself.

Steph Curry was HYPED after this triple 😅pic.twitter.com/lDnWiUE3dt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

If that's not a 37-year-old daddy dance, then we don't know what else to call it.

But at this point, as he continues to extend his league record for career three-pointers, Curry can do anything he wants.

The Warriors are looking to score back-to-back wins after beating the Phoenix Suns, 119-116, on Saturday. Curry had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists to lead Golden State. They currently have a 14-15 record.

Entering the matchup against the Magic, he was averaging 28.8 points on 40.2% shooting from long range, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. He, however, has sat out several games due to various injuries.

The two-time MVP has always stressed the importance of playing with joy, and he has proven that many times. It is not the first time that he busted out a little jiggy after a big play, and of course, his night-night celebration has become quite iconic.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also repeatedly credited Curry for the positivism he brings to the team and setting an example to his younger teammates that they can have fun while being professional.