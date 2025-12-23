Dan Campbell sent a clear message to his team following the Detroit Lions' 29-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Campbell is going through his fifth season of coaching the Lions, having led them to consecutive playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. However, the 2025 campaign has been difficult as Detroit is at risk of missing out following its loss to Pittsburgh.

Campbell gave his thoughts on the team's current state during Monday's press conference, per reporter Erick Woodyard. He revealed the message he had for the team, emphasizing the need for urgency as the season winds down.

“#Lions HC Dan Campbell said his message to the team today was to ‘move forward,'” Woodyard wrote.

“We’ve got three days here of practice for these guys to get the mental work, to recover, make sure they get rest when they leave here and get back to work,” Campbell said. “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us, nobody cares. We got a game plan ready for them, they’ve got to go out there and digest it as fast as they can and be ready to go, man. Emotionally, psychologically, physically by the time Thursday hits.”

What lies ahead for Dan Campbell, Lions

Article Continues Below

It's clear that missing the playoffs will be disappointing for Dan Campbell and the Lions. With two games remaining in the regular season, it will be all hands on deck to end the campaign.

Detroit has an 8-7 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC North Division standings. They are above the Minnesota Vikings while trailing the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at eighth place. They are above the Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers while trailing the Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions will fight to keep their playoff hopes alive in their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Vikings on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET.