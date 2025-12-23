Monday Night Football brought grit and pushback from the Indianapolis Colts, even as the result slipped away. On MNF against the San Francisco 49ers, Jonathan Taylor delivered a defining TD, forcing his way up the middle for a one-yard score that cut the deficit to 34–27. The Colts needed force and Taylor supplied it. Pads collided, legs churned, and for a moment, belief surged under the lights as Indianapolis leaned on its star.

Jonathan Taylor FORCES it in for the Colts TD 😤pic.twitter.com/z9yPCKC3WD — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, the 49ers didn’t blink. Brock Purdy answered with a touchdown pass to restore control. Then the night broke open. Dee Winters intercepted Philip Rivers’ pass and returned it for a crushing pick-six. The 49ers added separation and never let go. The Colts kept fighting, but the window had closed. The final read 48–34, a score shaped by late swings.

