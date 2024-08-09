By now, sneakerheads must be fully aware of Nike's rumored plans to bring back most of their previous sneaker models, and we've been seeing the brand follow suit with retro releases of shoes like the Nike KD 4, old LeBron James silhouettes, and even classic Foamposites from the early 2000's. Now, Nike will expand their releases by bringing us Devin Booker's own player exclusive colorways to the public.

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker may have one of the more elusive signature sneakers on the market right now and maybe the only sneaker that truly transcends the basketball court and makes the seamless transition to the streets. The Nike Book 1 is a low-profile, subtle basketball sneaker that does everything and more in terms of performance. However, their simple design and attention to detail has made these a go-to for sneakerheads looking to add to their rotations.

First released during Holiday 2023 in the “Chapter 1” colorway, the Nike Book 1 was initially extremely exclusive and has only seen a few public releases since their inception. In the meantime, Devin Booker has been sporting custom PE (player exclusive) colorways during games, teasing fans with awesome editions that no one thought would release to the public. Now, however, we're receiving word that a number of these PE colorways will be made available next year during the summer.

Nike Book 1

First on the docket, we'll see the release of the Nike Book 1 “1995 All-Star” edition which Booker laced-up during his latest All-Star appearance in Indianapolis. The shoes are inspired by the 1995 All-Star Game from Phoenix and the iconic uniforms legends like Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Penny Hardaway wore on the floor. The teal/purple/orange jerseys are still a cultural phenomenon to this day and fans constantly clamor for the NBA to return to 90's-style uniforms for All-Star festivities.

This colorway of the Nike Book 1 shows an all-suede purple upper accented by a patent leather Nike Swoosh and black midsole. We see the teal blue along the laces and outlining the Nike Swoosh, completed by hits of orange along the outsole and lace tips. Ever since fans saw Booker rocking these, they've been hoping for a public release and a chance to get their hands on them.

While there's no official word on a hard release date, these are currently rumored to be coming back in Summer 2025 for a retail tag of $150. With how limited the Nike Book 1 has been through previous releases, it's safe to say these will become an instant hit once they drop. Rumors are swirling of more upcoming Nike Book 1 PE models on the way, so stay tuned with our Sneakers news for more breaking content and upcoming releases!

