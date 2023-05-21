Shakur Stevenson didn’t feel Devin Haney did enough to defeat Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Haney outpointed Lomachenko with all three judges scoring their lightweight title fight in favor of the champion last night in Las Vegas — a result many felt should have gone the other way.

Stevenson was no different as he was ringside and went on to reveal how he thought Lomachenko should have won the fight.

“Lomachenko should be undisputed champion here, he won,” Stevenson said (via Boxing Scene). “He won that fight. He landed the cleaner punches. He landed the cleaner shots on Dev, and he pushed the pace.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stevenson is a former two-division champion who recently moved up to 135 pounds to challenge for another title in a third weight class.

After the fight, he had a brief exchange with Devin Haney as it all appears all but destined that they will face each other next.

Stevenson certainly wants the fight and went on to add how Haney’s father called him out after his last fight…only for the duo to run out of the ring once he entered.

“Let’s make it happen. I think it should happen next,” he added. “I think Devin is not on my level and I’m going to show it. I feel like Devin is a tough fighter, but there is a high skill level inside me and he’s not on my level. Bill [Haney] called me out after my last fight. Now I’m here and they ran out the ring.

“They seen me just now and they ran out the ring. They got a little scared. I can’t wait [to face him].”