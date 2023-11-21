Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche lost to the Nashville Predators on Monday after a brutal collapse in the third period.

The Colorado Avalanche had all the momentum late in their game on Monday. In fact, they had the lead with less than a minute left to go. However, they fell to the Nashville Predators on the road. Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin found the back of the net to end Colorado's three-game winning streak.

After the game, Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews faced reporters. And he shared his perspective on the brutal third-period collapse that led to a rather shocking defeat on Monday night.

“Our compete down the final whistle just wasn't quite there. … A few mistakes hurt us,” Toews said, via Denver Gazette writer Kyle Fredrickson. “A couple of missed assignments hurt us. Sometimes you get away with those and sometimes you don't.”

Colorado and Nashville went back and forth on Monday. The Avs opened the scoring when Andrew Cogliano connected on the power play. Forsberg scored his first goal of the game to tie it. Later on, Jeremy Lauzon gave the Predators a one-goal lead.

The Avalanche stormed back, however. Toews found the back of the net in the second period, scoring his third goal of the season. Valeri Nichushkin then scored on the power play to put Colorado ahead 3-2.

The Avs held the lead for much of the third period. With the net empty, the Predators had an extra skater on the ice. And they used that extra man to equalize, as Forsberg punched home a loose puck in front of goal. Finally, just 16 seconds later, Trenin found the puck near the goal and fired it home.

Colorado certainly hopes this breakdown won't carry over into their next game. The Avalanche take on a surging Vancouver Canucks team on Wednesday in front of their home fans.