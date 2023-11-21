Hockey fans reacted to the Colorado Avalanche's shocking 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on social media on Monday.

The Colorado Avalanche's epic meltdown against the Nashville Predators set off a flurry of fan reactions on social media on Monday.

It seemed the Avs had the game in the bag when they had a 3-2 lead with 38 seconds left. To their dismay, the Predators' Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored just 16 seconds apart late in the third period.

Two goals in 16 seconds… FOR THE WIN. What a comeback win for the Predators. 🎥 @NHL pic.twitter.com/AqDvpBg5vs — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) November 21, 2023

Indeed, it was a SportsCenter Top 10-worthy moment. Nashville beat Colorado in shocking fashion 4-3 at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.

Hockey fans promptly reacted to Colorado surrendering two goals in quick succession.

The ending to that Avalanche Predators game was all time!!! Wtf!

Avs up 3-2 with 38 seconds left and end up losing 4-3! Wow! https://t.co/FrAgao49bR pic.twitter.com/Dowgv23Go2 — Any Action Sports Cast (@AnyAction_) November 21, 2023

Here’s this. Nashville decided to play hard in the 3rd. The Avs decided to turtle. That’s not “lucky” for Nashville. Colorado got out worked. Sorry 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P8seHGq3A1 — Tyler (@Tyler6647712070) November 21, 2023

“Lmao a joke of a team. So much wasted talent on the roster,” JaysonRamsey9 wrote.

“I can't believe what happened,” @LavenderKelce tweeted.

The Predators simply were the more aggressive team in the third period. Nashville outshot Colorado 15-6 in the game's final 20 minutes. It was the opposite scenario in the second period – Colorado outshot Nashville, 14-6.

One consolation for the Avalanche was defenseman Cale Makar's performance. He racked up three assists to increase his team-leading point total to 27 on the season. Andrew Cogliano, Devon Toews, and Valeri Nichushkin scored one goal apiece for the Avalanche. Colorado saw its three-game winning streak come to a shocking end.

Despite the crushing loss, Colorado remains in second place behind the Dallas Stars in the Central Division. The Avalanche's 22 points through Monday is the fourth-best point total in the Western Conference.

Colorado will face the surprising Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Vancouver team captain Quinn Hughes recently made hockey history not seen since the days of the legendary Bobby Orr.

The Avalanche face a tall order against Hughes and Co. after their heartbreaking loss to the Predators. Let's see if Colorado can put that setback behind them on Wednesday.