The Abstruse Sigil is an important crafting material that you need to upgrade higher-tier Jewelry at the Jeweler in Diablo 4. In this guide, we talk about the fastest way for you to acquire Abstruse Sigils in large quantities in our Diablo 4 farming guide.

What the Abtruse Sigil is used for

The Abstruse Sigil serves a singular purpose in the game: they are used by the Jeweler to upgrade Legendary Amulets and Rings to Level 4. Amulets and Rings are among the most versatile and potent pieces of equipment in Diablo 4, so while they have a very specific use, they are among the most sought-after crafting materials in the game.

Where to find Abstruse Sigil: Farming Guide

There is only one way to obtain Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4: by salvaging your Legendary Amulets and Rings at the Blacksmith. Salvaging Legendary Amulets and Rings will give players guaranteed Abstruse Sigils, along with some Veiled Crystals and ores. This means that players will have to make difficult decisions in the game in terms of itemization, as you'll have to sacrifice some of your very unique legendaries just to get the sigils, which you can then use to build your remaining jewels and accessories to higher levels.

That being said, these sigils are naturally rare during the early parts of the game, but you'll have more opportunities to loot Legendaries as you increase your World Tier to higher levels. Joining Helltide events and fighting against World Bosses will also help you collect enough Legendary Amulets and Rings that you can then salvage for your Abstruse Sigils.

