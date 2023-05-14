Diablo 4 Server Slam Save Progression – Does It Carry Over?

Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The Diablo 4 Server Slam is almost over, so the important question to answer is: Does the Diablo 4 Server Slam Save Progression carry over to the full game?

Does the Diablo 4 Server Slam Save Progression Data Carry Over to the Full Game?

The answer is an unfortunate no. Similar to the Open Beta from last month, the server slam save progression data will not carry over to the full game when it releases in June.

With that being said, it actually gives everyone a fair start when the game does finally come out. At least no one has to play catch against others who participated in this server slam. Besides, Blizzard will still have to reset the servers upon launch, so there’s definitely no way to keep your save data around for the full game.

This is most definitely done to make sure that no one actually gets discouraged from playing the game when they’re late to the party, most especially for those who are trying to place on the leaderboards or competing in the PvP areas in the game. Speaking of PvP areas… for those of you who are playing in hardcore mode, make sure that you don’t just dilly-dally enter the game’s PvP zones. The game’s permanent death mechanic for hardcore mode persists even in PvP, so any PK resulting to the death of a hardcore player will also result in a permanent death. You’ve been warned.

In any case, there’s still time for you to participate in the server slam as it runs for the rest of the day today. Not being able to keep your save data for the full game doesn’t necessarily mean that participating in the server slam was a complete waste of time. No, there are prizes for participating in the server slam, especially if you manage to beat the game’s first-world boss, Ashava.