Arizona Diamondbacks' young star Corbin Carroll left Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Diamondbacks called the problem “right shoulder soreness” after the game, according to Diamondbacks' beat writer Nick Piecoro. The team listed Carrol's status as day-to-day.

Carroll experienced some noticeable discomfort in his second at-bat, and trainers checked him out after he struck out to end the third. He stayed in the game until Jake McCarthy replaced him in the fifth.

Corbin Carroll has left today's game after showing discomfort following a swing in his last at-bat. pic.twitter.com/MgoWmKLcEZ — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 29, 2023

Carroll, 22, underwent a season-ending surgery on the same shoulder back in 2021, while playing in the minor leagues. Hopefully, Thursday's issue is minor and not related to the old injury, but Arizona will certainly be cautious with the rookie.

Carroll is such a massive betting favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year, FanDuel doesn't even have odds for the award. He's currently slashing .292/.369/.563 with 17 homers, 44 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases.

The Diamondbacks knew right away what they had in Carroll and wasted no time locking him down. Despite not playing much minor league ball since Arizona drafted him in 2019, he got the call up to the bigs in August 2022. On March 11, Carroll signed an eight-year, $111 million extension.

Arizona is in the middle of a very nice bounce-back season. This club lost 198 games over the past two seasons and has really turned things around in 2023. The Diamondbacks sit atop the NL West at 48-34, with a two-game lead over the San Francisco Giants.

They have the second-best record in the National League and are pushing hard for a playoff appearance. However, they're going to need their star rookie to carry them in the second half.