The Arizona Diamondbacks entered the 2025 season with high expectations. At the MLB trade deadline in late July, however, it had become clear that the D'Backs were sellers. According to Nick Piecoro of azcentral.com, Diamondbacks players and others around the organization have quietly voiced frustration about All-Star infielder Ketel Marte.

“For the past month, teammates and others in the organization have quietly grumbled about his propensity to ask for days off,” Piecoro wrote. “They were frustrated by the time off he requested following the burglary of his home, with some believing his departure around the All-Star break set in motion the collapse that led to the Diamondbacks' trade deadline sell-off.”

As mentioned, Marte unfortunately endured a burglary of his home earlier in the season. He missed time following the incident. The infielder has also missed time due to injury trouble. According to the report, Marte's teammates and others in the organization have become frustrated with Marte asking “for days off.”

Marte is a good player without question. A three-time All-Star, he is currently slashing .297/.399/.555 across 90 games played. Additionally, Marte has recorded a .954 OPS to go along with 23 home runs and 18 doubles. Arizona is a better team with Marte on the field — and it seems his teammates want him to play more games.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Diamondbacks. They are 60-63 overall as of this story's writing. It seemed as if Arizona was building a contender in recent seasons — and they made competitive runs — but 2025 has not gone according to plan. As a result, the D'Backs have entered a rebuild.

Arizona is surely hoping any issues with Ketel Marte and his teammates won't be a problem in the future. The Diamondbacks will need Marte on the team in order to bounce back sooner rather than later. The report mentioned that a trade is unlikely to occur.