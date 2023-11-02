For a Diamondbacks team that had nothing to lose, it's crushing to come to within three wins away of a World Series title and then fall short.

No one expected the Arizona Diamondbacks to mount that serious of a push for the World Series title after barely qualifying for the postseason. They entered the 2023 MLB playoffs with the second-worst odds of winning a championship, per FanDuel; after all, they won just 84 games and limped to the finish line. But Diamondbacks fans believed as they slayed one giant after another en route to a World Series clash against the Texas Rangers, a team that hasn't won a championship yet in its history.

However, all good things come to an end, and for the Diamondbacks, the clock has struck midnight on their Cinderella run. It may not be over until it's truly over, but now, it's time for the carriage to take Cinderella home. Facing long odds to win the World Series after entering Wednesday night battling uphill against a 3-1 series deficit, the Diamondbacks were finally sent home by the Rangers in a 5-0 win.

Playoff exits are always heartbreaking in their own right, no matter how early it is in the postseason proceedings. But it's a different kind of heartbreak both for players and their fans whenever they come close to the ultimate goal and end up missing out on the ultimate reward. This is what Diamondbacks fans are experiencing. For a team that had nothing to lose, it's gut-wrenching to come to within three wins away of a World Series title and then fall short.

“You exceeded all of our expectations, when the playoffs started, I was rooting for you guys (because as an Angels fan, I have to pick who to root for in the playoffs every year). Huge congrats on getting this far Diamondbacks, hope to see you back in the playoffs next year!” one fan wrote.

“Amazing run by the diamondbacks to get to the World Series, always a fan, but damn this shit hurts. Don’t forget this feeling. We will be back,” wrote another.

Nevertheless, some fans focused on having a glass half-full approach, excited for what's to come from a nascent Diamondbacks team that should be hardened by this crushing World Series loss.

#Diamondbacks fans, don’t be disappointed. It hurts now but Mike Hazen and Tony Lovullo have built an incredible roster in that dugout. This is a young core with the opportunity to add more and more prospects on the way. You’re on the right path. Stay the course. — Mike Zimmelman (@MZimmel) November 2, 2023