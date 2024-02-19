Diamondbacks reveal Randal Grichuk's injury after signing him.

The Arizona Diamondbacks recently signed Randal Grichuk to a one-year contract. However, the veteran outfielder is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury that wasn't revealed until after signing.

Grichuk is dealing with bone spurs in his ankle, per Diamondbacks beat writer Steve Gilbert. Arizona will be without Grichuk to start spring training. But the good news is that he's not expected to miss an extended amount of time.

“Recently signed Diamondbacks OF Randal Grichuk had bone spurs removed from his right ankle in Jan. He will not initially play in Cactus League games. The team is hopeful he will be ready for Opening Day but even if he is not, he is not expected to miss much time.”

This is a less-than-ideal situation for Arizona. Randal Grichuk will provide solid depth for this team, but the injury the roster to begin the season. Spring training is a great opportunity for Grichuk to get up to speed and prepare for the long regular season. Either way, the Diamondbacks are probably just glad he'll bounce back from the injury sooner, rather than later.

Randal Grichuk signed a one-year deal worth $2 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. There is a chance he'll remain on the roster in 2025 as well, as details of the contract reveal Grichuk and the Diamondbacks have a mutual option.

“Outfielder Randal Grichuk and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract that includes a mutual option for 2025, sources tell ESPN. The deal will pay Grichuk $1.5 million this year and has a $6 million option with a $500,000 buyout and performance bonuses.”

When Grichuk returns from injury he should fit right into the lineup when necessary. He's likely going to be a rotational option for the Diamondbacks who is a decent fielder. But his career averages at the plate can provide a nice boost to the offense whenever he's in the lineup. On his career, Randal Grichuk has averaged a .249 batting average while recording 556 RBIs and 191 home runs.