The Arizona Diamondbacks will continue their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. It's a potential wildcard round preview as we share our MLB odds series and make a Diamondbacks-Brewers prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Brewers Projected Starters

Merrill Kelly vs. Aaron Civale

Merrill Kelly (4-0) with a 4.00 ERA

Last Start: Kelly went six innings in his last outing, allowing one earned run on two hits, striking out five, and walking two in a no-decision against the Brewers last weekend.

2024 Road Splits: Kelly is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA over five starts on the road.

Aaron Civale (7-8) with a 4.48 ERA

Last Start: Civale went five innings in his last start, allowing one earned run on seven hits while striking out six and walking one in a win over the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: Civale has been better at home, going g 5-5 with a 3.21 ERA over 16 starts at Chase Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Brewers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -104

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: None

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks came into the weekend clinging to the second wildcard and tied for the last wildcard spot while leading the Atlanta Braves by two games. No, they have not clinched yet. There is still work to do with eight games in the season. Despite their fair share of injuries, the Diamondbacks have played well enough to put themselves in this position. Now, they must hold on for dear life as they square off against a potential first-round opponent for the second time in as many weekends.

Corbin Carroll joined the 20-20 club recently and has been much better over the last month after a sluggish start to his season nearly derailed it. Now, he hopes to continue delivering results and carrying the Diamondbacks to the playoffs. Carroll must continue doing this since Lourdes Gurriel has been out since September 1 and is still unavailable. Ketel Marte has been awesome this season. So far, he leads the D-Backs in hits and home runs and will look to add to that tally. Christian Walker has been quietly consistent this season while staying off the injured list. Also, he can change the game with one swing, which is a significant reason the Diamondbacks are contenders and capable of winning any game.

Kelly has delivered two quality starts in three outings. Ultimately, he has benefitted from good run support as he has not lost despite having a higher ERA than most. When Kelly exits this game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 24th in team ERA.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if Carroll can get the spark going and lead this offense to the promised land. Then, they need some solid pitching from Kelly.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have won the NL Central and will likely start the playoffs in the wildcard round unless they can string together a winning streak to end the season. While positioning is not as important in baseball as in other sports, snagging that second seed from the Los Angeles Dodgers or Philadelphia Phillies would mean more rest and home-field advantage through at least the divisional round. The Brewers still have a slim chance of even grabbing the top seed. To do that, they need their offense to stay hot.

The Brewers also are still without Christian Yelich, who is out for the remainder of the season with a back injury. Therefore, others must step up, and they have recently. William Contreras continues to clobber the baseball and leads the team in hits. Likewise, Willy Adames has been solid at the plate and found his sweet spot. Rookie Jackson Chourio can be the wildcard to watch out for in this one and throughout the rest of the season.

Civale has struggled lately. Sadly, he has not garnered a quality start in his last three outings. When Civale exits this game, he will turn it over to the second-best bullpen in baseball. Of course, Devin Williams is the leader of this bullpen and a force of a closer. Trevor Megill has done well this season, notching 20 saves in Williams' absence at the start of the season. Now, he looks to continue his role as the setup man.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can batter the baseball to all sides of the field. Then, they need a good outing from Civale.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Last weekend, the Brewers took two of three from the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Milwaukee came into this match with an 81-73 mark against the run line, while Arizona was just 78-76. Moreover, the Diamondbacks were 45-34 against the run line on the road, while the Brewers were just 34-42 at home. This one is tough to choose. Yet, the urge is strong in favor of the Diamondbacks because of the pitcher and the bats. Plus, Arizona just covers more away from home. The Diamondbacks won 7-4 on Friday. But the Brewers are too talented to allow it to happen again. They cover.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-184)