The Golden State Warriors are making headlines once again in the NBA landscape. In a pivotal coaching staff move, Golden State has promoted from within by giving Nick Kerr coaching duties at the NBA level. The return of Kerr's son reflects the Dub's long-term vision and trust in internal development.

The Warriors moved quickly to set the wheels in motion. With Lainn Wilson promoted as the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors, a vacancy opened that paved the way for Kerr’s return to the NBA. The move underscores Golden State’s reputation for developing talent within, both on the hardwood and behind the scenes.

NBA insider Marc Stein took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news to the NBA world.

“The Warriors are installing their head video coordinator Lainn Wilson as the new head coach of their @GLeagueWarriors affiliate in Santa Cruz, with Nick Kerr poised to return to the Warriors’ coaching staff.”

Stein’s post highlights the smooth transition and Golden State’s clear focus on internal development. By bringing back Kerr—who led the G League affiliate with professionalism and a strong developmental approach—the Warriors are ensuring that their NBA roster benefits from familiar leadership and continuity.

Kerr’s promotion continues a growing trend within the organization—he becomes the fourth straight Santa Cruz head coach to join the NBA bench, following in the footsteps of Seth Cooper, Kris Weems, and Aaron Miles. Each brought with them a deep familiarity with Golden State’s system, reinforcing the franchise’s commitment to strategic consistency and internal elevation.

As his son steps into a full-time role on the Warriors’ NBA coaching staff, his father has expressed pride in his steady rise. While the family connection is undeniable, the younger Kerr's ascent is driven less by legacy and more by a proven track record, his candidness about privilege resonates with fans, but it's his work ethic and results that speak the loudest.

The move also highlights Golden State’s dedication to a player-first environment. Having a familiar face like Nick Kerr on staff emphasizes continuity and unity. It’s a reminder that being part of the Warriors staff goes beyond Xs and Os—it’s about fostering culture, mentorship, and long-term growth.

Looking ahead, this Warriors coaching staff move brings more than just a familiar name to the bench. With the younger Kerr returning, Golden State adds a coach with media savvy, a sharp developmental focus, and a hunger for winning at the highest level. As the franchise prepares for the 2025–26 NBA season, this internal promotion reflects a deeper truth. The Warriors are building their future on trust, continuity, and homegrown excellence.