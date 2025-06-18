Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are no strangers to grabbing attention on the court, but this week, they made a splash off it. On Wednesday, the WNBA All-Star teamed up with Cash App to unveil a freshly renovated outdoor basketball court in Oakwood Beach, a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

This initiative is part of a larger movement to empower women through sport, which is a great accomplishment for Sky's rising star.

The court, which was built in partnership with the non-profit Project Backboard, is much more than new paint. It represents access, inclusion, and community pride. Organizers stated that this space has been reframed as a place for young women to do more than exercise—they can dream big—on and off the basketball court.

Reese showed off her new court in a pair of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

“New court in Chicago! I am so blessed to be able to do this in a second city that I can now call HOME!” Reese expressed. “Make sure you stop by and tag me in pics when you’re in the CHI! Thank you @CashApp THIS LOOKS UNREALLLLLL🔥”

the beautification of this court and city made possible by @Reese10Angel and @CashApp just love what she’s doing for Chicago and the community. Angel Reese is such a ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/35Zoo0tuWH — melissa.francesca (@msmeliss024) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reese’s Angel C. Reese Foundation also played a role in the launch, emphasizing its mission to promote education, sports, and financial literacy for young women. This project marks the second major collaboration between Reese and Cash App, following previous efforts to elevate engagement in women’s sports.

Catherine Ferdon, Chief Marketing Officer at Cash App, noted that Reese “transcends basketball” and embodies the kind of leadership the company is eager to support.

The court’s opening comes at a challenging time for the Sky. In her second WNBA season, Reese is averaging 11.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and a career-best 3.6 assists per game—solid stats, though slightly lower than her impressive rookie year. Currently, Chicago holds a 3–8 record and is eager to regain its momentum. This off-court achievement shines a light during a tough stretch for both the player and the team.

Still, Reese’s influence continues to grow. Beyond basketball, she’s landed major endorsements with brands like McDonald’s, Beats, and Reebok, appeared on the cover of Vogue, and earned BET’s Sportswoman of the Year. The Oakwood Beach court is just another cool entry in her ever-expanding legacy, a legacy that connects directly to her impact on the community, and her exemplary performance on the court.