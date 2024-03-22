March Madness is under way and yet, the transfer portal is open as well. It's a bit odd considering 64 teams entered the postseason to focus on winning a championship. The fact it's open is creating unnecessary chaos. So much so, that Dick Vitale is sick of it and he wants Duke basketball coaching legend, Mike Krzyzewski, as the new Commissioner.
Vitale voiced his opinion on social media where he blasted the NCAA for having the transfer portal open right now. Over 800 players have entered while the big dance is going on. Simply put, there's just too much going on in college basketball right now.
“I can't believe that they have started the transfer portal during the start of MARCH MADNESS – who makes these ABSURD RULES? Basketball needs a Commissioner ala COACH K! Over 800 in portal since Monday! Total CHAOS exists.”
Krzyzewski actually might be a great choice to take over as a commissioner. However, is that what the Duke basketball legend wants? He seems to be enjoying retirement. But if anybody is perfect for that job, it would be Coach K.
This isn' the first time the NCAA was called out for having the transfer portal open. UConn coach, Dan Hurley, criticized the decision just a day before Dick Vitale did. That's two well-known individuals in college basketball wanting the transfer portal to be closed during this time of the season.
It wouldn't be shocking to see multiple coaches, analysts, and other personalities jump in and join the complaining party. And if Coach K speaks up more people will surely listen. However, the rules of the transfer portal will remain the same until the current Commissioner, Charlie Baker, changes it.
Of course, there are more college teams not participating in the NCAA Tourney who have the time to orchestrate the transfer portal. But for the teams playing, this is just added chaos to the programs. Duke basketball, UNC, and every school in between would much rather focus on March Madness than the transfer portal right now.
To put it simply, the NCAA is doing these schools no favors having the transfer portal open during the postseason. These programs have to balance both the portal and the NCAA Tournament, which isn't ideal at all. There's just too much going on all at once. That's exactly what Dick Vitale means when he says “Total CHAOS exists.”
Maybe the NCAA will make changes next season. However, there is speculation that they want to expand the tournament to 94 teams. That just adds to the chaos that already exists in the college basketball world. So, we'll see how it plays out this time next year.