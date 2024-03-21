The Duke basketball team begins NCAA Tournament play with a game against 13-seed Vermont on Friday. Unfortunately, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer gave a crushing injury update on Caleb Foster, announcing that Foster will miss the rest of the season due to a stress fracture, per the team's X account.
‘Coach Scheyer announced @iamcalebfoster is out for season with a stress fracture (ankle). Thoughts with our guy Caleb.'
This is a devastating blow to the Duke basketball team after Foster missed the past five games. The talented freshman will now miss the NCAA Tournament and watch his team try to make a magical run to the Final Four without him.
