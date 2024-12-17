In the lead-up to the finale of the fallout edition of Monday Night RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE did something interesting, showing a short, 23-second video clip featuring nothing more than a red zeo that became punctuated with a diagonal line splitting it from the upper right to the bottom left.

Red? Zero? What could it mean?

Could this involve the main roster debut of some NXT act, like Fraxium? Or maybe the return of an injured star like Bronson Reed, who went down with an injury at Survivor Series? Could it be a tie-in with Resident Evil, as some fans joked on social media?

… yeah, it's probably regarding the forthcoming debut of Penta El Zero Meido, who has been using the zero moniker for years both in his signature catchphrase “zero miedo,” translated to English as “zero fear” and his hand gesture, which has since been co-opted by George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers as part of his first down celebrations.

Originally coming to AEW with his brother Rey Fenix as Pentagon Jr. as part of the Lucha Bros., Penta has gone by multiple different monikers inside and out of the promotion, from Pentagon Jr., to Penta el 0M, Penta El Zero M, Pentagon Dark, and Penta Oscuro, but whatever commentary calls him at the time, his hard-hitting, flash style has made him a favorite with fans of Lucha and beyond.

With 30 title reigns under his belt as a pro, some with Fenix as the Lucha Bros, others as a singles star in promotions like in Lucha Libre AAA and or Lucha Underground, Penta instantly brings a wealth of experience to the RAW roster should he end up being the surprise debut. Which is good, because his brother won't he keeping their name alive on AEW television any time soon, as he could be sidelined for the next year after Tony Khan added additional time to his contract.

Penta El Zero M could be alone in WWE for a year

Discussing the prospects of a Lucha Bros reunion in WWE on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW has added roughly a year to Fenix's contract and, thus, could prevent him from joining the promotion any time soon.

“One of his friends told me like a year as far as injury time that they've tacked on, and obviously he wants to go to WWE, and he can't go,” Meltzer explained via Wrestling Inc. “Tony Khan is in a wrestling war with WWE; he's not going to do them any favors, and unfortunately, Fenix is caught in the crossfire.”

On one hand, it makes sense why TK would add that time to Fenix's contract, as he did miss a ton of time and handing a healthy former International Champion to WWE would be a poor business decision. But if Penta does debut alone in WWE, it will undoubtedly take some getting used to, as the Lucha Bros have been inseparable for years now.