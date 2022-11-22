Published November 22, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a huge fan of Penta El Zero M, one-third of AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, and the older Lucha Brother of Rey Fenix. He’s met the former two-time Lucha Underground champion on multiple occasions, uses his signature “Cero Miedo” hand gesture frequently after hauling in a big-time contested catch, and, as it turns out, he was even given a custom Penta El Zero M mask to celebrate their friendship.

So naturally, when the Niners traveled down to Mexico for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, what better opportunity for Kettle to pull out his mask and give it some run heading into the stadium?

Dang, now that is cool; boasting an awesome holographic dragon, a red and gold motif that perfectly matches the Niners’ colors, and even his number, 85, split up on either side of his hanging bandana bands, Kittle complemented his mask with a very cool Penta El Zero M t-shirt and a pair of headphones. While he didn’t fully commit to the Penta look – or go All Out, if you will – by painting his face under the mask, it’s pretty safe to say he gets an A for effort, as it’s well known that the man behind the Penta mask is a noted 49ers fan who has even appeared at games in the past.

Whether you call him by his AEW name, Penta El Zero M, or his Lucha Libra AAA moniker, Pentagon Jr., it’s fair to say Penta is one of the most prolific luchadors of his generation, and it’s safe to say one of the most prolific tight ends of his generation respects his game.

UPDATE: Kittle and Penta exchanged pleasantries, masks ahead of 49ers game.

As it turns out, Kittle and Penta did link up before the game, with the duo meeting up on the sidelines, with the latter giving the former a custom lucha mask designed to look like a golden 49ers helmet.

Penta wore his mask and face paint into the venue, or at least put them on once he got in as is customary for the lucha libre tradition, and he complemented his outfit with a crisp red Kittle Niners jersey. While only time will tell if the mask will be enough to bring another win to the 49ers, who are on a roll since the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, it’s safe to say which team one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions will be rooting for in the game.

49ers’ George Kittle and AEW’s Pentagon Jr. have mutual respect.

So how, you may ask, did Kittle not only become a fan of Penta but connect with him on a personal level to the point where the duo have become friends? Well, Kittle explained that in a joint interview with the AEW star conducted by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

“Two years ago in New Orleans, I went to WrestleMania and I saw him wrestle like six different times at a bunch of different shows,” Kittle told reporters ahead of the Super Bowl in 2020. “His swagger in the ring, his confidence, just kind of stuck with me. Wrestling is something that I love and enjoy, too, so seeing that in the ring and how he holds himself and how he enters the ring, how he leaves the ring – everything he does has purpose and I love that.”

Now, for fans out of the know, Kittle is a massive professional wrestling fan who has been ringside for WWE shows in the past, has been in commercials with The Miz, and was even interview-bombed by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on ESPN back in February of 2021. Though he’s probably too busy to transition to the ring just yet, as Kittle is a key member of the 49ers’ offense, it’s safe to say he’ll likely make it into the ring at some point down the line, be that in AEW, WWE, or otherwise.

When asked about getting to know Kittle, Penta was similarly complimentary.

“It is an honor that an athlete like George would do that during a game,” said Pentagon, who, per lucha tradition, does not reveal his name or age in interviews. “I have a lot of respect for him as an athlete, and even more as a person since we became friends.”

With Penta at the 49ers game, according to his Instagram page, it’ll be interesting to see if the duo take the field together and take part in any tag team action. If it does ultimately happen, you’ll know where to read about it.