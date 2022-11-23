Published November 23, 2022

Diego Luna is an actor who has appeared in films such as Elysium, The Terminal, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He has also appeared in TV series including Andor, Narcos: Mexico, and many more. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Diego Luna’s net worth in 2022.

Diego Luna’s net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $12 million

Diego Luna was born in Toluca, Mexico. At a young age, Luna was already immersed in entertainment. When he was only 2 years old, Luna had already made his on-screen debut in the film Antonieta in an uncredited role. Furthermore, Luna’s parents were working in the entertainment industry. His mother was a costume designer. Luna’s father worked as a set designer and theater director.

During the early stages of his career, Luna mostly spent time in the Mexican movie landscape. In 1989, he made his TV screen debut in the series Carrusel by appearing in one episode. Two years later, Luna starred in the short film, The Last New Year.

In 1992, Luna finally had his breakthrough. He made waves after appearing in the series El abuelo y yo. Due to his memorable parts, it wouldn’t be long before Luna started to earn more roles. He appeared in several Mexican TV shows such as Angeles sin paraiso, El premio mayor, El amor de mi vida, La vida en el espejo, and more.

In 1995, Luna made his first credited big screen appearance in the film Ambar. Aside from TV projects, he also became a fixture on the big screens. Luna was cast in films including Morena, A Trickle of Blood, The Comet, A Sweet Scent of Death, Todo el poder, and Before Night Falls.

In 2001, Luna finally had his breakthrough for his role in the film Y tu mama tambien.

After making his breakthrough, Luna started to expand and explored the American film industry, with roles in films such as Dark City, Open Range, Criminal, The Terminal, Mister Lonely, Milk, Vampires: Los Muertos, The Book of Life, and many more.

While Luna opted to explore the American film market, he continued to also work with Mexican film projects including Carambola, Nicotina, Soldiers of Salamina, Only God Knows, Un mundo maravilloso, and the Oscar-award winning Frida.

Luna continued to earn supporting roles in American films and acted alongside notable Hollywood stars. He appeared in Elysium, Contraband, Berlin, I Love You, Flatliners, and many more as Luna worker with the likes of Nina Dobrev, Matt Damon, and Keira Knightley. In 2004, Luna also starred in the film Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.

While Luna has taken up supporting roles, none were as successful as his role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where he made Cassian Andor come to life. The film would go on to gross over a billion dollars worldwide, including at least $532 million in the United States alone. The numbers were enough to rank the film as the 27th-highest grossing film of all time. Based on reports, Luna was paid a six-figure paycheck for the role of Cassian Andor.

Luna’s next hit came in 2018, when he portrayed drug lord Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. Although Luna initially hesitated to take up the role, he eventually signed on to portray the role of a drug lord. For his role in the crime drama, Luna received the distinction of Best Actor in a TV series during the Platino Awards. While the show was renewed for Season 3, Luna chose not to reprise his role for the third season.

Although he isn’t reprising his role of Felix Gallardo, Luna reprised his role of Cassian Andor in the ongoing Disney+ series Andor. Andor has been well-received by audiences, scoring a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the viewership numbers weren’t as high previous Star Wars shows, Andor has still managed to rake in a respectable number of viewers amid rave reviews. With Season 2 on the horizon, fans may expect Luna to star again for the series after the strong first season.

Luna has carved out a respectable acting career. He also serves as one of the founders for Canana Films. In partnership with best friend and fellow actor Gael Garcia Bernal, Canana Films has 166 projects. Aside from Canana Films, Luna is also one of the founders for Ambulante alongside Bernal and Elena Fortes. Ambulante is a non-profit organization that promotes documentaries.

