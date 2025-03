Geno Smith's net worth in 2025 is $30 million. Smith is the new starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders following a recent trade. Back in college, Smith was an Orange Bowl MVP and All-Big East team member. Here is a closer look at Geno Smith’s net worth in 2025 as he prepares for this first season as the starting QB for the Silver and Black.

What is Geno Smith’s net worth in 2025?: $30 million (estimate)

Geno Smith's net worth in 2025 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Geno Smith was born in Miami. He attended Miramar High School. Smith also played for the school’s football team. While playing for Miramar, Smith is ranked as the third-best passer in Broward County history. He threw for 3,089 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After high school, Smith went on to play for West Virginia. While suiting up for the Mountaineers, he made the First-team All-Big East and Second-team All-Big East in 2011 and 2010, respectively. Smith’s four-year college career saw him finish with 11,662 yards thrown and 98 touchdowns.

Geno Smith is drafted by the Jets

After a decent college career and a respectable showing in the NFL Scouting Combine, there were expectations that Smith would be taken in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. However, Smith was taken in the second round by the New York Jets with the 39th pick. Shortly after, Smith eventually signed his rookie contract, which is a four-year deal worth $5 million.

Smith stayed with the Jets for four seasons. He accumulated 5,962 passing yards and tallied 28 touchdowns. Smith’s stay with the Jets was marred with various off-the-court scandals and injuries. On top of that, Smith didn’t really play up to expectations, which resulted in his exit.

Geno Smith signs with Giants, Chargers

As a result, in March 2017, Smith joined the New York Giants on a one-year deal that paid him a $775,000 base salary. While his stint with the Jets was forgettable, Smith’s stay with the Giants was uneventful.

Although Smith managed to take on a starting role, he only appeared in two games for the 2017 season. Smith tallied 212 passing yards and one touchdown.

After his uneventful stint with the Giants, Smith went on to play for the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed a one-year contract worth $1 million. Unfortunately, Smith’s stint in Los Angeles wasn’t a head turner. Although he did appear in more games with five, Smith only tallied 8 passing yards.

Geno Smith signs with Seahawks

After bouncing around with the Giants and the Chargers, Smith became a free agent after the 2018 season. In May 2019, Seattle Seahawks head coach wasn’t satisfied with the performance of his rookies during the minicamp. As a result, the team picked up Smith from free agency.

Smith agreed to join the Seahawks on a one-year contract worth $895,000. While Smith was eventually released, the organization signed him up again for the 2020 season as the team’s backup for the quarterback position. His fresh deal saw him ink a one-year, $1.19 million contract.

Smith made his first appearance in a Seahawks uniform in the 2020 season. In a 40-3 victory over the Jets, Smith tallied 33 passing yards. Despite only playing one game for the season, it was enough for the Seahawks to keep him as the team’s backup quarterback to Russell Wilson.

In 2021, Smith signed a one-year deal to rejoin the Seahawks, which paid him $1.2 million. This, obviously, did help to add to Geno Smith's net worth in 2024.

During the 2021 season, Smith played in four games for the Seahawks and started in three of them. With him playing, the Seahawks posted a 1-2 record. He tallied a much improved 702 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Geno Smith becomes Seahawks' starting QB

In 2022, everything changed for Smith. Smith was expected to contend for the starting spot for the Seahawks after they had traded away Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Thus, the team offered Smith a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, which could potentially jump to $7 million with incentives and bonuses.

However, the contract originally was rendered void after the NFL rejected the terms of the deal. Fortunately, this was amended after new terms of the contract were approved by the league.

Smith then surpassed all expectations by leading the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and Wild Card berth in the NFL Playoffs. He passed for more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns on a nearly 70 percent completion rate while throwing just 11 interceptions.

Smith was named to the Pro Bowl and was voted the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. The Seahawks rewarded Smith with a three-year, $105 million contract, which will certainly boost Smith's net worth going forward, not to mention please Smith's wife Haley Eastham.

Smith's numbers dropped a bit in 2023, but he once again made the Pro Bowl. He also led the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks with four and game-winning drives with five. In 2024, Smith threw for a career-high 4,320 yards with 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as the Seahawks went 10-7 but narrowly missed the playoffs.

Following the season, the Seahawks traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and new head coach (and former Seahawks head coach) Pete Carroll. The Raiders gave up a third-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft for Smith. The Raiders reportedly are working on a contract extension with Smith.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Geno Smith’s net worth in 2025?