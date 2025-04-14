Rory McIlroy's net worth in 2025 is $200 million. McIlroy is a professional golfer who competes in the European and PGA Tours and is currently ranked second in the World. In April 2025, McIlroy finally completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters Tournament to give him victories in all four major golf tournaments. Here is a look at Rory McIlroy's net worth in 2025.

What is Rory McIlroy's net worth in 2025?: $170 million (estimate)

Rory McIlroy's net worth in 2025 is $200 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Rory McIlroy was born on May 4, 1989, in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland. He studied in St. Patrick's Primary School. Afterwards, McIlroy would enroll at Sullivan Upper School.

At a young age, McIlroy started to gain an interest in golf, thanks to the fact his father was part of the Holywood Golf Club. In fact, at seven years old, McIlroy was already one of the youngest members of Holywood Golf Club, per Belfast Live.

McIlroy would hone his skills at the Holywood Golf Club. In fact, as an amateur, he scored a win at the 2011 WGC-Cadillac Championship. With a stellar amateur career in golf, McIlroy earned a scholarship to play for East Tennessee State University. However, instead of attending university, McIlroy opted to focus on his golfing pursuits.

Although missing college was quite a risk, the Northern Irish golfer continued to showcase his golfing skills. McIlroy represented Ireland in several international competitions, including the 2004 Junior Ryder Cup, the 2004 European Boys' Team Championship, the 2005 European Amateur Team Championship, the Eisenhower Trophy, and many others.

McIlroy ruled the 2006 European Amateur Championship and helped Ireland win the 2007 European Amateur Team Championship.

Rory McIlroy becomes professional golfer

In 2007, Rory McIlroy joined the Dubai Desert Classic and made the cut for the European Tour as a 17-year old. Unfortunately, the Northern Irish golfer had to forfeit his prize money of €7,600 because of his amateur status. However, later that year, he turned professional. In 2007 alone, McIlroy earned $360,400 in prize money from the European Tour season.

As a professional, McIlroy participated in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the Omega European Masters, and the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic. At the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy earned his first win of the year, which saw him propel to a Top 10 world finish by the end of the year. McIlroy earned $1.2 million in 10 prize-money wins from the PGA season.

After an impressive year, McIlroy followed through with his first victory at a PGA Tour event at the Quail Hollow Championship. A win here saw McIlroy become the youngest golfer since Tiger Woods to come away with a win at a PGA Tour event at only 21 years old.

Rory McIlroy earns first major victory

In 2011, McIlroy had a miserable Masters Tournament but bounced back to secure his first major championship victory at the U.S. Open later that year. Around this time, McIlroy also became the youngest to bag €10 million on the European Tour.

In 2012, Rory McIlroy had an outstanding golfing year, which saw him take the pole position in the Official World Golf Rankings. During the year, McIlroy settled with a runner-up finish at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship to become the second best golfer in the world.

Later that year, McIlroy ruled the PGA Tour's Honda Classic to not only earn another big championship but also to become the top-ranked best golfer in the world. Furthermore, from six prize-money wins in the 2012 European Tour season, McIlroy bagged $2.9 million.

McIlroy continued to prove that he was the best golfer in the world. In 2016, he ruled the FedEx Cup to earn a $10 million bonus payout. Three years later, McIlroy regained his FedEx Cup title to nab a $15 million paycheck.

In 2022, the former No. 1 golfer in the world ruled the FedEx Cup for the third time to enjoy $18 million in prize money. During the same year, McIlroy also finished second in the Masters Tournament.

Rory McIlroy completes Career Grand Slam

Besides winning the U.S. Open in 2011, McIlroy added two more major championships by winning the 2012 PGA Championship and the 2014 British Open. This meant he was just one win away from becoming just the sixth golfer in history to win all four major tourneys. All he needed was to win at the Masters.

However, the Grand Slam proved elusive for McIlroy for more than a decade. He had come so close four times by finishing Top 5 at the Masters, including the runner-up finish in 2022. McIlroy finally won it in 2025 by shooting 11-under par over four days and winning a playoff hole against Justin Rose.

This also made McIlroy just the second non-American to complete the Grand Slam along with Gary Player. It also was his fifth career major victory. McIlroy also won the PGA Championship in 2014.

Rory McIlroy's endorsements

Given that Rory McIlroy is one of the most respected golfers today, it isn't a surprise that major brands have decided to partner with the Northern Irish star. In the past, McIlroy has worked with the likes of Nike, NBC Sports, TaylorMade, Omega, Optum, and many others.

In 2013, McIlroy inked an endorsement deal with Nike that was worth at least $100 million. Four years later, he signed a 10-year contract extension that paid him $200 million. However, with Nike putting a stop to their golf equipment production, McIlroy eventually signed a lucrative endorsement deal with TaylorMade, worth $100 million.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Rory McIlroy's net worth in 2025?